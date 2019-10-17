SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County police officer was involved in a crash in Spanish Lake overnight.
The officer was reportedly checking a suspicious area on Larimore near Bellefontaine Road in North County and had just gotten back into the cruiser when the vehicle was hit around 11:50 p.m.
The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the squad car will be tested at the hospital to see if they were under the influence at the time of the crash.
