ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An accident involving a police officer closed at least two lanes of southbound Interstate 55 in South County Monday morning.
At least 10 police vehicles were seen on the interstate at Butler Hill around 7:50 a.m. Monday.
According to officials, a St. Louis County cruiser was on the shoulder when another vehicle spun out and struck the vehicle.
Officials initially told News 4 no one was injured in the crash. Later in the morning, St. Louis County police said a male officer was transported to the hospital. The officer's injuries have not been disclosed.
All lanes of the roadway were open before 9 a.m.
