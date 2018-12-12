ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An officer was injured and a suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, the officer-involved shooting occurred at Goodfellow and Lillian shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was shot in the chest. The suspect’s condition has not been released.
The injury sustained by the officer has not been disclosed. Police tell News 4 the officer is conscious and breathing.
The suspect and officer were taken to the hospital.
This is the scene at Goodfellow and Lilian just off 70. St. Louis Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. @kmov pic.twitter.com/ZTwUpSEnXq— Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) December 12, 2018
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is known. We have a crew headed to the scene.
