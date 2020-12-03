ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot in the neck overnight just north of downtown.
The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Broadway, which is south of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The police department said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Chief John Hayden said officers responded to the area for a disturbance call, which is when officers saw a muzzle flash. The Chief said the 32-year-old officer, who has been with the department for just under 2 years, was hit with "a projectile" from a shotgun blast.
"Our officers have been under assault. There is no other way to put it. Our officers have been trying to do their jobs on several instances this summer, and this is the 10th officer to be struck by gunfire," Chief Hayden said overnight.
The chief also called the incident "very disturbing."
According to police, no one was been taken into custody, and officers are still talking to witnesses at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.
