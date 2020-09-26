LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KMOV/CNN) -- One of the police officers shot in the line of duty during the Louisville protests walked back into work the next morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
Gunfire rang out near one of the marches Wednesday shortly before a 9 p.m. countywide curfew, according to videos from the scene and reports.
Two officers, Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches, were shot during the unrest. Gregory was shot in the hip while Desroches was shot in the abdomen, officials said.
One of the officers, former Det. Brett Hankison, faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly through a door and window, with bullets entering an adjacent apartment where a pregnant woman, a man and child were home, the attorney general said.
Police arrested 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson in the shooting of two police officers during protests. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
