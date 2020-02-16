FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer is in stable condition after being shot while working security a Walmart in Ferguson Sunday evening.
A manhunt is underway for the shooter, St. Louis County police said. The only description police have of the suspect is a black man in his 20s or 30s.
"We believe he probably got into a car. Right now his whereabouts are unknown. We’ve got a large amount of our resources out here searching for this individual now," St. Louis County Police Sergeant Ben Granda said.
The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.
The shooting happened inside the Walmart on West Florissant around 7:15 p.m. The officer confronted a shoplifting suspect who pulled a gun and shot the officer.
The officer did not fire his weapon, police said.
"The arm and possibly once or twice in the torso also," Granda said when describing where the officer had been shot. "We’re very thankful he was wearing a vest tonight."
Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said the Calverton Park police officer was working secondary at the Walmart.
The officer is 35-years-old and has two and a half years of service.
The store is closed.
The St. Louis County Police Department said they have numerous resources on hand to assist the investigation including Metro Air Support Unit, canine unit, and patrol officers.
