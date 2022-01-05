Officer shoots man following disturbance, scuffle in South Roxana

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man connected to an disturbance was shot by a police officer Tuesday in South Roxana, police said.
The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Rose Ave in South Roxana. While investigating a disturbance call, an officer shot a man. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said a scuffle broke out at the location and several officers were injured. It is unclear if that happened before or after the shooting. No additional information has been released.
