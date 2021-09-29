ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Shots were fired after a man who pointed a gun at an officer in North County Tuesday.
At 1 p.m., St. Louis County Police were trying to arrest a domestic assault suspect who was getting out of a car in the 10400 block of Lord. As he exited, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at an officer. Police said the officer then fired his gun at the man, but missed him.
The man was quickly taken into custody. The 38-year-old officer has six years of law enforcement experience, police said.
