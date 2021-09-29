ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Shots were fired after a man accused of a domestic assault pointed a gun at an officer Tuesday.
Last month, Kevin Harris, 32, became mad at his girlfriend and hit her in the face several times, which caused a cut and swelling above her right eye. Harris placed his hands on the woman's neck and strangled her. She was unable to breathe while he strangled her. Charges say Harris would not let her use her phone or leave the home until the next day, when she contacted police. He threatened her with a firearm if she brought anyone, including the police to his home.
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers arrived at Harris' home to arrest him for domestic assault. According to charges, Harris took out a firearm from his waistband and began to raise it at officers. Police said an officer then fired his gun at the man, but missed him.
The man was quickly taken into custody. The 38-year-old officer has six years of law enforcement experience, police said.
Harris is charged with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and resisting arrest, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.
