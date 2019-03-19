ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer had her foot run over while investigating a suspicious auto just north of downtown St. Louis Tuesday.
Police said a woman suddenly entered the vehicle that was being investigated in the 1400 block of North 9th Street and ran over the officer’s foot before noon. The suspect vehicle then drove from the area.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury to her foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.