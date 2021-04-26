ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ste. Genevieve police officer Pete Unverferth, who was injured by a Molotov cocktail two weeks ago, was released from a St. Louis hospital Monday.

Unverferth was injured in mid-April when the explosive device was thrown at him while he responded to a disturbance call. The suspect in the case, Tyson Heise, 34, was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Unverferth was flown to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for treatment for severe burns. He was discharged Monday, greeted by friends and family, and was escorted home by law enforcement from across the area.

Officer Unverferth is a 13-year law enforcement veteran, spending the last nine years with the Ste. Genevieve Police Department. He previously worked within the department's DARE program.

"He's a very likeable officer, he was our DARE officer for a while so he has really good rapport in the city," Bennett said. "He's been here for nine years and has always done a really good job for our department."