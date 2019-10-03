ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In an emotional groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, an Arnold police officer shot in the line of duty two years ago was overcome with gratitude.
The Gary Sinise Foundation will soon start building a new smart home for Officer Ryan O'Connor and his family.
In December of 2017, O’Connor, then 44, was transporting prisoner Chad Klahs to the Arnold Police Department after he had been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.
Officers had recovered a weapon on Klahs, but he had a second gun concealed on his person.
When Officer O’Connor did not arrive at the sally port on time to bring in the prisoner, it became clear something was wrong. Officers found both men inside the police car in the parking lot of the police department. O’Connor had been shot in the head, and Klahs had also been shot, a wound which police believe was self-inflicted.
Both were taken to the hospital, where Klahs died. O’Connor underwent two surgeries on two different days in an attempt to save his life. He survived, though it was two months before he was able to speak a full sentence.
Since then he has spent months in rehab in Colorado and Florida. Thursday, he saw the site of his new home was was visibly moved.
“We're kind of overwhelmed,” said O’Connor’s wife Barbara. “It’s mind-blowing.”
The smart home will now allow O'connor to control lights, doors, and electronics all with an iPad.
The Sinise Foundation said the home will provide independence and dignity to the retired officer, and a new home for the couple and their four sons.
“Our boys have taken on a role that I think a lot of adults would have a hard time handling. They’ve done it with grace. They have such great character,” Barbara said. “They have developed so much as people. Their empathy, their compassion, their ability to adapt is so inspiring to us as parents we're so proud of them.”
Building a smart home generally takes longer than construction on a more traditional home, but if everything goes according to schedule, the O'Connor family will be moving into their new home late next summer or early fall.
