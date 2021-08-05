VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East officer was killed by a driver fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Wednesday.
The Brooklyn, Illinois officer had put spike stripes on the bridge around 3 a.m. to stop a red Dodge Charger that was being pursued by Brooklyn police. The car then hit the officer, who was later identified as Patrolman Brian Pierce, Jr.. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Illinois State police told News 4. The Dodge Charger was later found abandoned in St. Louis.
While officers were investigating the incident, a gray Kia Optima sped through the barricaded area and crashed into several police vehicles. Officers from the Brooklyn Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department fired shots at the car, hitting the driver. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four people who were in the car at the time were taken into custody, police said.
Brooklyn Police Capt. Antonio White said Pierce, 24, was new to the force. Capt. White described Pierce as outgoing and enthusiastic.
“Officer Pierce was a very fine young man. Very energetic. When he came to work, he put a smile on your face. He’s an officer that you’d love to have on your team, your unit. He’s there all the time. If he was off work he’d show up, he just loved doing his job and this is what he loved to do as a police officer," Capt. White said.
Backstoppers, an organization that assists families of first responders killed in the line of duty or who suffered a catastrophic injury, is aiding Pierce’s family. The organization has helped over 170 families since 1959.
“Officer Pierce died doing what he loved,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “It’s hard anytime you lose a first responder. It is especially so when he was such a young man with a promising career ahead.”
When News 4 asked officials if the driver of the car that struck Pierce was in custody, police responded with “the investigation is still open and ongoing.” In addition, police said they are still investigating what led to the initial police chase.
St. Louis City police issued an officer in need of call following the incident. They also assisted in closing the bridge for traffic. Capt. White said Brooklyn police are working with the Illinois State Police Department and Major Case Squad for the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.