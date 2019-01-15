ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Force Investigation Unit of the St. Louis police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday.
According to Police Chief John Hayden, a vehicle was stolen in a carjacking around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and just before 3 p.m., that vehicle was spotted driving on Natural Bridge.
Four plainclothes officers followed the vehicle to a Schnucks at the intersection of Union and Natural Bridge, were the suspect parked the car and went inside.
After 10 minutes, the suspect came out of the store and officers confronted him.
According to police, the man ran, heading across the parking lot toward a fence. When he reached the end of the lot, the suspect reportedly turned and fired at least one shot at the pursuing officers.
All four returned fire, hitting the man in his chest and legs.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical, unstable condition.
Police recovered the suspect's pistol at the scene. No officers were injured.
Investigators are looking into surveillance footage from Schnucks and nearby stores and police say they will release the footage once they have it.
