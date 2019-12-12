ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer-involved shooting happened in south St. Louis Thursday night, police said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Bates and Virginia.
Police report that no officers have been injured.
This is near the same location where a 14-year-old was shot earlier this week at a gas station. Additionally, this is the second officer-involved shooting to happen in St. Louis Thursday.
This is a developing story.
