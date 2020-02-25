ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police said two officers with the Velda City Police Department shot a man who they said drove his car at them while trying to take off from traffic stop.
St. Louis County police said they were called to investigate the officer-involved shooting near the north St. Louis City/County line Tuesday afternoon.
The two officers pulled over the car near the intersection of West Florissant and Octavia. During the traffic stop, police said the driver allegedly drove his car at the officers while trying to take off. That's when the officers fired their guns hitting the driver at least once.
The man then led police on a short chase eventually crashing into another car down West Florissant near Hamilton, police said. He was taken into custody and then to the hospital. Police said the man has critical injuries but is expected to survive.
According to police, neither officer was hurt in the shooting.
The shooting happened just before 1:45 p.m.
Download the KMOV App to receive breaking news notifications.
A large police presence had several roads in the area closed. Traffic isn't getting by on West Florissant between Hamilton and Goofellow on the east side and West Florissant at Jennings Rd. and Strathmore the west end.
The reason for why the police officers pulled over the car has not been released.
News 4 has a crew at the scene and will have more info as it becomes available.
