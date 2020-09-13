ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers shot a person suspected of a crime in north St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Kennerly Ave. in The Ville neighborhood. The person shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. It's unclear how badly injured the person is.
Officials didn't release information on what the person was suspected of doing and the circumstances of the shooting.
No officers were injured.
The chief of police will provide an update soon. Download the KMOV News App to watch live and for the latest updates.
