MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer-involved shooting investigating is underway in Maryland Heights.
Maryland Heights police told News 4 a St. Louis County officer shot a suspect in the 2022 block of Congressional Drive around noon.
Sources tell News 4 no officers have been hurt.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.