ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer was involved in a crash just north of downtown St. Louis Monday.
Police located a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting earlier Monday morning in St. Louis City near Kingshighway and Euclid.
Officers tried to stop the Kia Optima, but the driver would not stop. A pursuit was initiated near the intersection of Chambers Road and Halls Ferry Road around 12 p.m.
They lost sight of the suspect's vehicle north of the Dome at America's Center. A St. Louis County vehicle was struck in the front passenger side by the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of 9th and Carr Streets around 12:25 p.m.
Police arrested two suspects, a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old Jawan Henderson in the incident. They were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
EMS responded to the scene and an officer was transported for minor injuries.
Further investigation revealed the suspect's vehicle was stolen, police say.
Police say they do not believe the two suspects taken into custody fired the shots at officers. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.