ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer was involved in a crash just north of downtown St. Louis Monday.
The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. at Carr and North 9th Street. St. Louis City officers told News two suspects were in custody following the crash.
The other vehicle involved is suspected of firing shots at an officer earlier this morning near Kingshighway and Euclid.
EMS responded to the scene but St. Louis City police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The St. Louis County police SUV sustained front-end damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.