STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer was injured after a suspect threw a lit Molotov cocktail in Ste. Genevieve overnight.
According to police, an officer was called to the St. Jude Subdivision around 1 a.m. Friday for a peace disturbance call. When the officer arrived, the suspect allegedly came around the back of a building holding a lit Molotov cocktail in a glass jar. The officer ordered the man to drop the Molotov cocktail and attempted to tase him, and the man then threw the Molotov cocktail at the officer.
The officer suffered substantial burns and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but he will require surgery, according to police.
A suspect was taken into custody following the incident. His identity has not been released.
