WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A loss prevention officer and a police officer were injured when they tried to stop shoplifting suspects in Webster Groves on Friday.
Around 5:30 p.m., two men and a woman tried to steal from the Marshall’s at Deer Creek when a loss prevention officer tried to stop them. Police say at least one of the suspects punched the loss prevention officer before all three ran out of the store.
Maplewood officers arrived on scene right as the suspects were getting into a car to try and getaway. Police say the suspects rammed into a squad car on the parking lot but the officer inside was not hurt.
The suspects then drove off and hit several other cars including two police cars near the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Big Bend. An officer inside one of the squad cars was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Police said the suspects eventually crashed and were taken into custody.
The loss prevention officer was injured but not taken to a hospital.
