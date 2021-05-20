ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in the north St. Louis County are looking for the man who seriously injured an officer during a traffic stop in St. John.
Sources told News 4 the officer was injured when he was dragged by a suspect while making a traffic stop. The officer had to be rushed to the hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday but we're told his injuries are not life threatening.
No other information was released.
