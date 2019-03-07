SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Bella Villa police officer was injured in an accident that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The accident, which involved a squad car and another vehicle, occurred in the 3900 block of Bayless just after 3:00 p.m.
The officer, who is 32-year-old and has been with Bella Villa for two years, was taken to hospital with minor to moderate injures.
The driver of the other car was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.