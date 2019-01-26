ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is in custody after a high speed chase ended in South County, police said.
Loss prevention at Walmart on Michigan Avenue in Arnold called police officers after two men left Walmart with two carts of electronics, police said.
The suspects rammed one patrol car and struck an officer outside another car. The officer was knocked down and hurt his knee.
The suspects left the parking lot and law enforcement chased the suspect's vehicle from Walmart until it ended around Green Park Road and Kohr's Lane in South County.
The driver is in custody while the passenger fled on foot. A K9 officer is also on scene searching for the suspect.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.