ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman were arrested in connection with a robbery in St. Ann that led police on a chase that ended near Spanish Lake.
Officers were called to the Menard's on St. Charles Rock Road for a report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
An off-duty officer spotted a car matching the suspect's description and attempted to pull the car over. The driver refused to stop and took off near eastbound Interstate 70, according to police.
Officials from the St. Ann Police Department said the male driver pointed a gun at officers during the chase before allegedly tossing the gun of the window.
The gun was found by other deputies that were also pursing the duo, police say.
An officer slid into the guardrail during the chase and broke his nose, according to St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez.
The chase ended near the westbound Interstate 270 on ramp to southbound Interstate 367 just before 4:30 p.m. in Spanish Lake.
Police arrested the driver and a woman, who was inside the car, at the scene.
No additional information has been released at this time. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.