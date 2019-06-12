ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An officer sustained a leg injury after a crash involving two police vehicles in North County Wednesday.
Authorities told News 4 around 8 a.m. an Overland officer was pursuing a vehicle when two other officers, one from Overland and one from Breckenridge Hills, were getting ready to join in the pursuit. An official said the two officers who were getting ready to join the pursuit crashed into one another at the intersection of Wismer and Breckenridge in Breckenridge Hills.
After colliding, the Overland officer reportedly lost control and hit a parked car.
The Overland officer sustained a leg injury in the crash.
The status of the police pursuit is currently unknown.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
