NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis police officer is recovering after being struck on eastbound Interstate 70 near Goodfellow Sunday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m., the officer was helping a motorist who was having car trouble when the driver accidentally put or left the car in drive, causing it to accelerate forward. The car knocked the officer down, police said.
He injured his leg and was taken to the hospital. No additional information has been released.
