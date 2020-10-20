MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer was hurt after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Moline Acres.
The incident happened on the 9000 block of Monarch Drive in North St. Louis County just before 5 p.m.
Police have not found anyone injured by gunfire. The officer was not shot, but injured.
Detectives remain on the scene.
No other information was made available.
