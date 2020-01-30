NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis police officer was injured when he was hit by a car Thursday night.
Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Anderson and Euclid around 7:30 p.m.
Officer spotted a BMW wanted in connection with a previous crime and put down spike strips in front of it. Police said the two suspects inside the car saw the spike strips and raised their hands as if they were going to give up.
As the officers walked up to the car, the suspects then put the car in reverse, injuring an officer. Police said one of the officers then fired two shots at the fleeing car but have not said if anyone was hit.
One officer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury. Information on the officer’s condition was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.