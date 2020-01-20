ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An officer's foot was run over after trying to stop two shoplifting suspects at Mid Rivers Mall on Monday.
The St. Peters Police Department said the officer responded to a theft call around 12:15 p.m. at the Macy's store at Mid Rivers Mall where a man and a woman were reportedly stealing.
Police said the officer tried to stop the man as he was leaving the store. The man then got inside a car driven by the female suspect and the woman drove off and ran over the officer's foot.
Police said the officer wasn't injured and the suspects left the area.
The car is believed to be a newer-model white Hyundai Sonata.
If you have information on the identity of the suspects, please contact St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222 or anonymously at 636-278-1000
