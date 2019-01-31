ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In an internal police misconduct report obtained by News 4, a police lieutenant alleges both Officer Nathaniel Hendren and his partner "consumed alcoholic beverages" while on duty the night Officer Katlyn Alix was shot and killed by Hendren.

Lieutenant William Brown filed the complaint at 1:30 a.m. on January 24, alleging "Conduct Unbecoming an Officer," and suggesting both men also violated Administrative Regulation 201(b) VI (A) which reads, "No employee shall report for duty or remain on duty with an alcohol concentration of 0.04 or greater. Moreover, no employee shall consume alcohol while on duty and/or engaged in City business."

In a press conference Thursday, Police Chief John Hayden said, "The circumstances around the shooting were much more reckless and dangerous than what I had originally understood.”

Hayden blasts Circuit Attorney over letter questioning investigation, calls it 'Absolutely irresponsible' In a press conference Thursday afternoon, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden blasted Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s statements in a letter about the ongoing investigation of officer Katlyn Alix’s shooting death at the hands of fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren.

Police say Alix, Hendren and his partner met at Hendren's apartment while Alix was off-duty and Hendren and his partner were on-duty.

Hendren and his partner were assigned to District 2, but his apartment in Carondolet is three miles outside of the district.

Hendren reportedly produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in the cylinder.

Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.

Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire.

Hendren then took the gun back from Alix and pulled the trigger, shooting Alix in the chest, police say. She later died at the hospital.

Timeline established for 2 on-duty officers in the hours before Katlyn Alix was killed Through a public information request, News 4 gathered the list of approximately 120 calls the two officers responded to in the last 30 days.

Hendren, charged with manslaughter, made bail Thursday after a judge raised his bond from $50,000 to $100,000.

Hayden said effective immediately, supervisors and commanders will be present at all roll calls to reinforce with officers that they must stay in their assigned district.

Watch commanders will also confirm the location of their officers every hour using the radio and GPS tracking information.