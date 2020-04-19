BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Overland man is facing charges, accused of striking an officer's patrol car before the officer fired shots at him.
Ryan Goodwin, 32, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
Police said Breckenridge Hills officers were called to the intersection of Woodson and St. Charles Rock Road Saturday evening to help other police agencies who were chasing a car that fled from a crash.
Police said Goodwin drove erratically into the Breckenridge Hills city limits and off the street onto a sidewalk. Goodwin also briefly drove westbound in the eastbound lanes on St. Charles Rock Road and almost hit a Breckenridge Hills officer who was driving the opposite direction, police said.
Goodwin then turned off St. Charles Rock Road and was spotted by another Breckenridge Hills officer who tried to pull him over, but police said Goodwin would not stop, leading the officer on a chase.
Police said Goodwin and the officer both stopped before Goodwin put his car in reverse and hit the patrol car. The officer then fired three shots at Goodwin's car before Goodwin fled.
Goodwin was later arrested at his home in Overland. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 bond.
The officer was treated at a hospital and released.
