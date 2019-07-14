FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ferguson police officer finished mowing the lawn for a woman who cut off her toe, police said.
Police said a middle-aged woman was mowing her front yard when she cut off one of her toes. She called 911. Police and paramedics then arrived on scene and took her to a hospital.
Officer Greg Adams, who has been with Ferguson police for 2.5 years, stayed behind at the woman’s home and mowed the backyard.
Authorities did not release information on the woman's condition.
