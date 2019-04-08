(KMOV.com) - Nearly two weeks have passed since a man crashed his car into a Eureka restaurant injuring customers inside.
An off-duty police officer was one of the most seriously injured the night of March 27.
“I can still see the green Kia Soul as it’s literally pinning me,” Keith Messmer recalled.
Messmer works for the Riverview Police Department and was off-duty having dinner, sitting at the bar, when the car slammed into the building.
“(I) went to take a bite and I just kind of heard a bomb go off,” remembers Messmer.
Messmer said his personal car was also hit in the parking lot by suspect Christopher Zotta causing damage. He said Zotta did not have insurance.
After all this, Messmer is on the road to recovery.
“The back doctor told me 12 weeks just for back alone,” said Messmer as he described his recovery timeline.
He now uses a walker to get around.
Messmer is concerned his job won’t be waiting for him once he recovers.
“After April 14 I’ve been informed basically I’m no longer on payroll,” said Messmer.
He’s been using sick and vacation time which gets him to that date, but since the police department has only 12 officers, it doesn’t qualify for the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The Riverview Police Chief told News 4 they are in a bind as well because they also need officers available to work.
Messmer believes it’s an issue all police officers face because their jobs are so physically demanding, and when they can't work there are not many options.
“When something like this happens, we’re stuck and there is no safety net for police officers in that way,” said Messmer.
Family members of Messmer have set up a Go Fund Me page to help offset some of the financial strain. They are also concerned because if he loses his job, he will also lose his health insurance.
Messmer stresses he has no issue with the Riverview Department, but just wants to make sure he can return to his job once he recovers.
“I want to work,” said Messmer. “I’m not trying to quit. I’m not trying to resign. I want to go back to work."
Zotta has bonded out of jail. News 4 stopped by Zotta’s Pacific home Monday, but no one answered.
Zotta’s next court date is listed as April 29, where he is facing charges of DWI and fleeing the scene.
