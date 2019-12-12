FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An officer was injured when a suspect dragged the officer in a stolen car that crashed into a store at St. Clair Square Thursday morning, police told News 4.
A red car crashed into the store sometime after 11:00 a.m.
The Fairview Heights officer noticed a car parked with its hazard lights on and discovered it was stolen out of Ste. Genevieve on Dec. 9.
The suspect then came up to the car before the officer ordered him to stop but police say the suspect then started the car.
The two then got into a struggle before the car moved and the officer was dragged for a short distance.
The car crashed into the wall at JC Penney. One bystander was hit but was not injured.
The suspect, 20, was taken into custody.
