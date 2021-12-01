Officer dies, another injured after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine died from a crash Wednesday afternoon, Interim Police Chief Kenneth Gregory said in a press conference.
Valentine and another officer were rushed to the hospital after the crash Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at Crete and Chamber. St. Louis County police said a civilian was also taken to the hospital. Gregory said that person has died also.
The other officer involved in the crash was treated at a hospital then released, Gregory said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.