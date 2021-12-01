You have permission to edit this article.
Officer dies, another injured after crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Two officers and one other person were taken to the hospital after the crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine died from a crash Wednesday afternoon, Interim Police Chief Kenneth Gregory said in a press conference.

Valentine and another officer were rushed to the hospital after the crash Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at Crete and Chamber. St. Louis County police said a civilian was also taken to the hospital. Gregory said that person has died also.

Officer involved crash Dec. 1 2021

The undercover officers' vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash that resulted in two officers and one other person going to the hospital.

The other officer involved in the crash was treated at a hospital then released, Gregory said. 

