PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer was taken to the hospital after collapsing during a foot chase in north St. Louis County.
A suspect wanted for felony weapons charges allegedly started running from the officer after being pulled over during a traffic stop Friday morning.
While the officer was chasing the suspect, he became ill and collapsed in the area of Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Road, according to the North County Police Cooperative. The officer was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The suspect was arrested in the 6200 block of Creston Avenue.
No other information has been released.
