BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head recently resigned and was hired by another police department, News 4 has learned.
READ: FBI looking at video showing Woodson Terrace officer kicking suspect
Dash cam video showed the sergeant kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April.
News 4 learned the officer resigned days before an internal affairs review but was recently hired by Breckenridge Hills police.
Woodson Terrace police say they can’t investigate further because the officer resigned, but the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office said the US Attorney’s office and FBI are looking in the matter.
Breckenridge Hills Police Chief John Griffin would not confirm if he has seen the video but said the officer was certified, and that his hiring was approved by the city council. Griffin added that the officer’s record is clean, giving him no reason not to hire him.
The officer has not been charged in connection with the incident.
The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Department, which regulates police officer’s licenses, said any police department must contact them within 30 days after an officer left and must detail the reason why.
Any police department considering hiring an officer has access to that information.
