OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A police officer was among three people taken to a hospital following an overnight fire in Olivette.
An apartment unit caught fire on Tower Hill Court in Olivette around 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, one occupant was already out of the apartment but officers had to go in and rescue another.
Those taken to the hospital suffered smoke inhalation, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
