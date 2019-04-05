ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 30-year-old off-duty Swansea firefighter was killed during a Thursday morning crash in unincorporated St. Louis County.
According to police, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving eastbound on Page Avenue when it hit a Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of the intersection shortly before 6 a.m. The impact of the crash reportedly caused the Cruze to leave the roadway and rollover.
Police believe the driver of the Cruze was attempting to make a left turn onto North Warson Road when it was struck.
The male driver of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was later identified as Brett Korves, 30, of St. Jacob, Illinois.
Korves was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The male driver of the Camaro remained on scene, police said. The 21-year-old was reportedly taken into custody for involuntary manslaughter but was not charged as of Friday morning.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the ongoing investigation.
