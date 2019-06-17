SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis City police officer is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and lying to his fellow officers about it.
Joseph Ermler, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, making a false report and driving while intoxicated.
Police said he was off-duty when he got into an accident in the 2300 block of S. Kingshighway, injuring a victim.
Ermler then left the scene without exchanging any driver’s license or insurance information with the victim, authorities allege.
He is accused of then dialing 911 and accusing the victim of fleeing the accident scene.
Ermler later agreed to a blood test which showed his blood-alcohol level to .117, nearly 1.5 times the legal limit, police said.
