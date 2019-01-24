ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting in south St. Louis, police said early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Ave., which is about four blocks north of Carondelet Park.

Police told News 4 the female officer was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting occurred.

Chief Hayden said the officer was shot in the chest. After being shot, two male officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the two other officers were on duty at the time of the shooting. Police described both male officers as being 29 years old. The shooting reportedly took place at the home of one of the on-duty officers.

"Whats going on is that two on-duty officers went by one of their homes," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said during a Thursday morning press conference. "They were on duty. While they were at that particular home, an off-duty female officer came to that home. While they were there at that home there was, what we understand to be, an accidental discharge. The female off-duty officer was shot in the chest and she was brought to the hospital by those officers. Upon arrival shortly there after she was pronounced deceased."

The off-duty officer was 24-years-old and had been with the department for two years.

The other two officers have been with the department for just under two years.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office told News 4 it is too early in the investigation to determine whether charges will be filed but their office responded to the scene and is investigating.

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

After the officer died, the St. Louis Police Department took to Twitter and asked that people keep her family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.

In addition, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she is sending "blessings" to those who knew the officer and the police department.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Police Union released the following statement on the fatal shooting: