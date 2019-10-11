ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was one of two people killed during a crash overnight in Illinois.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday on Route 159 north of Hecker, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police Department, a Hyundai Sonata was passing a semi-truck heading northbound when it collided with a Dodge Caravan head-on. The Hyundai then reportedly spun back into the northbound lanes and was hit by the semi-truck.
According to police, the off-duty officer and a passenger in the other vehicle died in the crash. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the off-duty officer as 49-year-old James M. Ellis Jr. from Hecker. The passenger in the other vehicle was identified as Ariah Claybrone, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee.
The 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai, who was from Chicago, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck refused medical attention.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was outside of Barnes-Jewish Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday and saw officers from multiple departments, including St. Louis County, Illinois State and St. Louis Metropolitan, outside. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar was also seen at the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
