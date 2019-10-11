ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was one of two people killed during a crash overnight in Illinois.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Route 159 north of Hecker, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police Department, a Hyundai Sonata was passing a semi-truck heading northbound when it collided with a Dodge Caravan head-on. The Hyundai then reportedly spun back into the northbound lanes and was hit by the semi-truck.
According to police, the off-duty officer and a passenger in the other vehicle died in the crash. St. Louis County police identified the off-duty officer as 49-year-old James M. Ellis Jr. from Hecker.
Ellis worked patrol in Jennings and is survived by a wife and five children. Ellis joined the police department in 2011 and also worked in Affton and Central County. He earned a Lifesaving Award for performing CPR on a man in August 2012.
Ellis was an active duty Marine from November 1992-August 1996. He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve from 2001-2005 and was deployed to Iraq as a squad leader from January to November 2004.
"On behalf of the entire Department, I wish to express our sorrow and sympathy over the tragic death of Officer Mitch Ellis. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. Officer Ellis was a dedicated police officer, loyal friend, and devoted family man," St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said.
The passenger in the other vehicle was identified as Ariah Claybrone, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee.
The 23-year-old driver of the Hyundai, who was from Chicago, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck refused medical attention.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was outside of Barnes-Jewish Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday and saw officers from multiple departments, including St. Louis County, Illinois State and St. Louis Metropolitan, outside.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
