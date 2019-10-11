ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was one of two people killed during a crash overnight in Illinois, according to a law enforcement source.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday on Route 159 north of Hecker, Illinois. The source told News 4 the off-duty officer’s car was hit head-on by a vehicle that was trying to pass a semi-truck heading northbound on the road. Following the initial collision, semi-truck collided with the vehicle that attempted to pass it.
According to the law enforcement source, the off-duty officer and a passenger in the other vehicle died in the crash.
News 4’s Justin Andrews was outside of Barnes-Jewish Hospital around 4 a.m. Friday and saw officers from multiple departments, including St. Louis County, Illinois State and St. Louis Metropolitan, outside. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar was also seen at the hospital.
The officer's name has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
