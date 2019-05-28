ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are wanted following a robbery at a St. Louis jewelry store Saturday.
According to police, two suspects, one armed with an assault-style rifle and the other armed with a handgun, entered the Robinson's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry store on 6497 Chippewa.
One of the suspects kicked the broke the window's glass, allowing him to enter the business. As he entered, the owner of the business and an off-duty St. Louis City police officer, who was in the business, fired shots at the suspects.
As both suspects retreated from the business, one suspect fired shots into the business.
One of the suspects ran to a grey sedan and picked up the other suspect.
No one was injured.
Police say it is unknown if either suspect was hit by gunfire.
The Force Investigation Unit responded to the incident and is handling the ongoing investigation.
