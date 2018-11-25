ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An off duty St. Louis metro police officer is being treated after he and a passenger were shot early Sunday morning in North County.
Officers responded to the on-ramp of Interstate 270 at Lindbergh in Florissant around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said an off-duty St. Louis Metro police officer shot in his leg while in his personal car at this location. A female passenger in the car was also shot in the leg.
Although the officer was off-duty, he was still in uniform.
Both the officer and the passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Although the officer was in uniform while he was off-duty, Florissant police said this was not a factor in the shooting.
Police do not have information on a suspect.
St. Louis Metro police said Police Chief John Hayden visited the officer Sunday morning in the hospital in a tweet. They also thanked the Florissant PD and Missouri State Highway Patrol for assisting with the incident.
We want to thank @FlorissantPD @MSHPTrooperGHQ & all first responders who assisted w/last night’s incident involving our off-duty officer. @ChiefJohnHayden visited the officer this morning who is hoping for a fast recovery. Anyone with info on the incident can call 314-831-7000 pic.twitter.com/drJf0uJPEp— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) November 25, 2018
I-270 WB between Washington and West Florissant were closed down for about two hours Sunday morning.
It is not yet known if the closure is connected to the shooting investigation.
The Florissant Police Department is handling the rest of the investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to call the department at 314-831-7000.
