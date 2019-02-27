NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis City police officer was killed during a wrong-way crash that occurred in North County Tuesday night, sources tell News 4.
According to the crash report, which was released Wednesday morning, a Pontiac Montana that was being driven by George Boggs was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 367 north of Jamestown Way when it collided with the front of a Nissan Rogue around 6:45 p.m. Boggs’ Pontiac then ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and returned to the roadway.
Boggs, 58, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The 23-year-old driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries in the crash.
News 4 has crews working to dig into Boggs' law enforcement history. This story will be updated as more information is learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.