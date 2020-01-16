BELLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman credits her neighbor, an off-duty police officer, with helping save her life, but he says he was just doing his job.
Ron Freeman is a sergeant with the Bel-Ridge Police Department, but lives in Belleville. He said he was getting ready for work around 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Christmas Eve when he heard glass shatter and screaming come from his neighbor's apartment. Freeman grabbed his police badge and gun.
“I heard the guy yelling 'Give me the keys, give me the keys,'" said Freeman. “I saw the guy. He was in the hall, but he was standing in front of the bedroom door and that’s when I announced myself as a police officer and that’s when he took off running to the rear of her apartment.”
The woman inside, Tisha Hudson, said the man, who the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department later identified as Steven Madden, had broken through her daughter's bedroom window and was threatening to kill her family if she didn't give him her keys.
"He pretty much chased us into another bedroom where he had us… he had my daughter's friend on the floor. He put the gun to his head. He pointed the gun at me and I had my grandbaby in my arms at the time," said Hudson.
Hudson eventually handed him her keys and said Madden ran toward the front of her apartment. Hudson then recalls hearing another man's voice, but not knowing whose it was.
“When he opened the door he had a revolver in his hand. I started yelling 'Put the gun down, put the gun down,'" said Freeman.
Freeman told News 4 Madden had cracked the front door open and was pointing the gun at him, so he shot at him twice through the door. One of the bullets hit Madden in the arm, the other went through the living room wall and into the washing machine.
“When I shot I kinda jumped back and took cover because I didn’t know if he was gonna shoot back," said Freeman.
Freeman said Madden cracked open the door once more and threw what turned out to be his fake gun at his face, cutting his chin, then locked the door again. Eventually, Madden gave in.
“He goes in front of the living room window, raised the blinds up and he gets on his knees and put his hands up and I held him at gunpoint until the sheriff’s office arrived," said Freeman.
"It could have been worse. Instead of us celebrating just us being here they could have been preparing me and my children's death," said Hudson.
Hudson said Freeman helped save her and her family's life.
“To this day she still thanks me and gives me hugs. It’s a good feeling," said Freeman. “I’m just glad it happened when I was home.”
Bel-Ridge Police gave News 4 a letter sent from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department saying in part:
The Investigation found that Office Freeman acted properly in response to a threat, and that no further investigation or action will be taken by this department regarding his actions.
Bel-Ridge Police Chief Mark Harris said he's proud of Freeman for acting so quickly in this situation.
Madden is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a long list of charges. He is currently not allowed to be released on bond.
